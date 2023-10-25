After defeating Eduardo Grimaldi and Josu, Alejandro has decided to continue playing and challenged Jorge. Perhaps because in the dog breed category he does not feel so confident or because he knows that his rival defends a theme that was not his own.

Jorge has inherited the category of famous origins from Leticia, a very broad topic that generates some confusion on the board. Despite only having it for a week, Jorge has had time to prepare it… This is what she demonstrated at the beginning of the confrontation!

Alejandro has started the duel more hesitantly and has gotten stuck with several images. In fact, he has lost valuable seconds by thinking at one point that it was not his turn! Finally, the professor was unable to come back and it was Jorge who took the victory. Alejandro’s time on The Floor ends here, but he can be very proud of the five duels he has won.