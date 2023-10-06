After a video where Alejandro Fernandez appeared in an uncomfortable state during a concert, Once again the singer is in the media eye.

According to the video sent to Lalo Carrillo, host of the program “De Primera Mano”, Alejandro had difficulties performing a song during his concert at the Arena in Mexico City.

In the program, Carrillo explains that Potrillo seemed to be disoriented and that sometimes he remained silent, giving the impression of not remembering the lyrics of his song “Te Voy a Perder.” Apparently, Alejandro Fernández was falling asleep during his concert.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, fans can be heard saying “It happened to him again, he fell asleep.”. Predicting this moment, they claim that several attendees will leave the event.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the Guadalajara singer has been recorded in this state; he was previously seen in an apparent state of intoxication during the León Fair in February and the Texcoco Horse Fair in April.

“While the man was singing, there were moments when he slept. It’s not right and it’s not right. The public, well, he does not deserve that and even more so a company, let them see that he is not singing as they expected because he is not a father,” Lalo Carrillo stated after presenting the audiovisual.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions