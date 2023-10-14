The singer Alejandro Fernández was honored last Thursday in the US Congress for his long career as an icon of Mexican music and for his firm support for the construction in Washington of a museum on Latin history in the United States.

During a mariachi event at the Capitol building, Democratic Congresswoman Nanette Barragán, representative of California and chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, presented “El Potrillo” with a House resolution recognizing and honoring his legacy. Also, Fernández’s support for the National Museum of the American Latino was highlighted at the event.

Congress, which approved the creation of this museum in 2020, has yet to approve its location to be built on the National Mall, the large esplanade in Washington that houses the White House and the Capitol.

“It is a very special day, I am super happy and very grateful to Congress for receiving this recognition for the work we are doing to get the museum built,” said Fernández at the end of the event.

“El Potrillo” attended the event dressed in the traditional charro costume, because “it is not very common for someone dressed like that to come to Congress,” he explained.

“They are giving me a recognition of my career and I had to come as a charro,” the singer added smiling on his first visit to the Capitol.

The son of the legendary Vicente Fernández is currently on tour in the United States, baptized as “Amor y Patria”: “The tour is going spectacular, we are almost at all the concerts ‘sold out’. “I am very happy with people’s response… Leaving my house on tour is an effort of love, love for music, my family, my fans and also our community,” he explained proudly.

A portion of the proceeds from the tour will go to the Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino foundation, which is behind the creation of the National Museum of the American Latino.

It should be noted that the performer has participated in other charitable and social causes in the past, as happened in 2020, when he joined other artists in the “Vote for us” campaign, focused on motivating the Latino vote in that year’s elections. . “Thank you very much, Alejandro, for all your work and for supporting us Latinos and immigrant families,” Congresswoman Barragán said at the event.

In his turn to speak, Fernández dedicated the recognition to his father, his mother, his entire family and his followers. In addition, he claimed his Mexican roots. “From the Tres Potrillos ranch to the United States Capitol, the Fernándezes are Mexico,” he exclaimed to applause.

To which he added: “Not many know that my father emigrated to the United States at one time, and he, like many who come to this country with the dream of working, would never have imagined seeing his son and our Mexican music receiving recognition from the Congress of this country”.

“El Potrillo” greets members of the US Congress. EFE

Awards and nominations

Alejandro Fernández has received numerous awards and recognitions throughout his career such as the Latin Grammy, Billboard, among several others.

The singer has five Latin Grammy nominations: two, in 1997; one, in 1999 and one, in 2005; He was awarded the award twice (2000 and 2004).

He was also given the artistic career award at the “Tu Música” awards in Puerto Rico and the star award at the Billboard Hot Latin Tracks awards, for his career and contributions to music.

He has also appeared, on several occasions, in “People” magazine in Spanish as one of “the 50 most beautiful.”

In October 2005, during “Hispanic Heritage Month,” Alejandro had the honor of hosting the program “Hispanic Heritage” on The History Channel in Spanish, which was broadcast throughout America.

In 2021 he was recognized by the Latin American Music Awards with the icon award.

Take note

He will sing in Guadalajara lands

In addition to his tour of the United States, Alejandro Fernández is preparing his participation in the Palenque of the October Festivities, where he will appear in the company of his son, Alex. The artists will jump into the ring with all their hits on November 3, 4 and 5.

