Cooking lovers are in luck. One of the gems, which is normally on sale in Aldi supermarkets, and which competes with Lidl’s Thermomix and Monsieur Cuisine, has become even more tempting thanks to a special discount: the MasterPRO food processor.

This model in its most recent version will be available starting next Saturday, October 28. Although its launch price was 399 euros, Aldi has decided to offer it for only 279 euros, which reflects a 30% discount on its original price.

This high-powered device has 1,400 W, a 4.5 liter main jug and a 7-inch color touch screen which not only gives it a touch of modernity, but also offers access to a wide catalog of recipes. In addition, this kitchen robot integrates 12 complete functions in a single unit, making it the perfect ally for your kitchen.

“This innovative kitchen robot saves space, as it replaces the utensils that pile up in kitchens through its multiple functions. The robot adapts to all cooking conditions and withstands temperatures between 37 and 130 degrees, with a power of 1,400 W”, explains Aldi in a press release.

Aldi brings back its cheap Thermomix with a juicy 30% discount for a limited time

MasterPRO’s capabilities are incredible. You can stir, chop, blend, cut, mix, knead, crush, beat, and slow cook and steam.. It also has a timer and the ability to adjust the speed to 12 different levels. In addition, its temperature control is adjustable in 10 levels, ranging from 37 to 130 degrees.

The robot also includes a scale built into the glass to weigh food, and its reverse rotation function allows you to cut ingredients without damaging them.

But that’s not all, the real magic of MasterPRO lies in its access to a catalog of more than 450 recipes that can be consulted directly from the screen. Thanks to its WiFi connection, you can explore these recipes online and learn how to prepare dishes with great ease. This price will be maintained until stocks run out.