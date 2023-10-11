The management of drug and alcohol addictions costs Italy a total of 8.3 billion every year, of which 7 for drugs and 1.3 billion for alcohol, without considering indirect costs (productivity losses), costs of pathologies partly attributable to alcohol abuse, and to the value of the drug ‘market’ estimated at approximately 15.5 billion. All for an overall economic impact of 22.5 billion, 1% of Italian GDP. The data comes from the first report on the “socio-health and economic impact of addictions in Italy”, carried out by the Observatory on the socio-economic impact of addictions (Oised) of Crea Sanità, from which one figure stands out above all: for 1 euro spent in taking care of dependent people in the social and health care system, 4% of overall expenditure is saved.

It’s still. In detail, the overall expenditure for purely healthcare – explains the Oised in the report presented today – is close to 2.3 billion euros, of which over 1.5 for taking charge in the Ser.D (Services for addictions), increasing in the post-pandemic period by +6% compared to 2019. Spending is different from region to region, with a per capita spending gap of 10 times between the Region with the highest spending and the one with the lowest low: ranging from a maximum of 146.5 euros to a minimum of 14.1 euros. Furthermore – emerges from the report – a drug addict has a direct cost for the country system equal to approximately three times that of a person with alcohol addiction. Comparing the data to the population, the ratio between the two phenomena rises to more than five times: it goes from 21.6 euros per capita for alcohol addiction to 118.4 euros for drug addiction.

“Action is needed on organizational standards, on the early management of users, on the continuity of treatment through a strengthening of adherence to the same – warn the Oised experts – also strengthening the psychosocial sphere, but to do so further resources are needed, which however then generate overall, savings for society.” In fact, in the analysis it is assessed that the actions aimed at containing the ‘outcomes of the phenomenon’ represent an investment: for every euro invested for socio-health care (medicines, increased visits, etc.) the estimated savings are at least 4 euros . The same goes for the savings that can be achieved with a reduction in the use of detention in favor of alternative punishments, such as placement in rehabilitation facilities, which would allow an annual saving of 59 million euros for each percentage point of reduction in ‘at risk’ cases.

In Italy – recalls the Oised report – there are over 250 thousand users of addiction services: 65.9% drug addicts, 24.6% alcoholics, 6% addicted to gambling, 3% to smoking and 1. 3% with other addictions (internet, social media, sex addiction, etc.). Analyzing the major addictions, for drug addiction, males prevail (86% of ‘users’), Italians (92.6% compared to 2.8% of subjects from Northern Africa and 4.6% from American countries and Asians) and young people: approximately 60% are concentrated in the 35-54 age group, 18.5% in the 25-34 age group and 16.9% in the 55-64 age group. Even among alcoholics, men prevail: the ratio is 3.7 males to 1 female, over 70% of the users treated are aged between 30 and 59; a third is concentrated in the 50-59 age group while young people under 30 represent 7.5%.

In Italy, as of 2022, 570 public services for addictions (SerD) are active, divided into 612 locations: on average 1 SerD for every 100 thousand inhabitants; Molise is the Region with the most SerD (2.1 per 100 thousand inhabitants) while the Autonomous Province of Trento is the one with the least SerD (0.2). Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Lazio have a value lower than 0.8, and Piedmont and Puglia a value higher than 1.5. In the period 2015-2022, the number of SerDs in relation to the population decreased by 11.2% per 100 thousand inhabitants. This is especially true in the North: Pa di Trento, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Piedmont recorded a decrease of -67.4%, -49.6% and -37.9% respectively. However, there was an increase in Sardinia and Molise (+64.1% and +23.3%).

As regards hospital admissions associated with diagnoses of drug-related pathologies, in 2022 there were 19,623: 89.3% (17,515) in acute care, 10.2% (1,997) in rehabilitation and 0.6% ( 111) in long-term care. Over 80% are in three disciplines: 62.6% in psychiatry, 10.1% in functional recovery and rehabilitation departments and 8.5% in general medicine. At a regional level, Valle d’Aosta, with 59.7 hospitalizations, records the highest rate, Campania, with 9.3, the lowest. The use of hospitalization is greater among men: 42.4 hospitalizations per 100 thousand males compared to 16.1 for females. For alcohol addiction, however, in 2022, 12.4 users (per 10,000 inhabitants) were treated by alcohol services, a reduction of -7.4% compared to 2015.

10% of those who end up in the emergency room for drug abuse are minors

For both drugs and alcohol, the hospital is often accessed in emergency situations. Over 60% of accesses to the emergency room for both phenomena occur with the intervention of the 118 service. For drugs, 8,631 accesses to the emergency room were recorded in 2022 (for drug abuse or psychosis due to psychotropic substances): 13.9 average accesses per 100 thousand inhabitants. 42% involved people between 25-44 years of age and almost 10% minors. 51% of emergency room visits were diagnosed with drug-induced psychosis. The maximum access level, 18.4 accesses per 100,000 inhabitants, is in the North-West, the minimum in the South (6.2). Access to the emergency room in 2022 saw a 31% increase compared to 2021.

For alcohol, 29,362 visits to the emergency room were made, equal to 59.6 per 100 thousand inhabitants, with the maximum value in the North-East (93.5) and the minimum (21.3) in the South. 53.6% of accesses are associated with a green triage code (slightly critical), 32.0% with a yellow code (medium critical), 11.1% with a white code (not critical), the 2.5% at a red code and 0.12% at death, while 10.3% of patients are admitted from the emergency room to the ward and 7.1% to Obi (Intensive Short Observation).

In light of the high impact of the addiction phenomenon, at an organisational, judicial and economic level, Oised calls for a series of measures: the application of recent organizational standards in order to align the offer with ‘real’ needs; the introduction of paths for taking care of users, transversal between public services (outpatient and hospital), private social services (low threshold services, residences and semi-residences, communities etc.) and prison, in order to increase the number of new users that the SerDs can take care of, thus preventing outcomes and implications at a social level (accidents, complaints, etc.); guarantee continuity in care, in particular for foreign prisoners released; attention to young age groups and guarantee of equal treatment; the adoption of actions to increase adherence to treatment, also reducing stigma, such as strengthening the psychosocial approach, the use of recent pharmacological approaches.