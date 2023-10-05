Alberto has managed to overcome three confrontations in this fifth program of The Floor and has already eliminated 10 contestants so far in the contest. After beating Paula, he hesitated a lot about whether to continue playing or pass the turn, but finally he decided to go for Clara Isabel, who was defending the hobby category.

The contestant has commented in her presentation that she is early retired, although she is also an amateur writer. This information is important, since Claribel, as she also likes to be called, would donate part of the final prize if she took it to the Cinco Palabras Foundation, which is dedicated to promoting a fairer world through art.

“We already know each other because we have been here for many weeks, we are a small family,” Claribel stressed before beginning the duel. The two rivals have become very fond of each other and were very excited before starting.

The first seconds of the duel were very even. The scoreboards were constantly changing and the entire board was watching for their failures. Alberto got stuck in the last 10 seconds of the confrontation and that ended up sentencing his end… Claribel has managed to defeat the eternal leader! Press play and relive this heart-stopping duel!