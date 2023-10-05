Mónica and Ana Isabel’s duel has shown that on The Floor you can never take anything for granted until one of the contestants’ score reaches zero. The same thing happens with the number of squares that each contestant has conquered: having more does not guarantee final victory. As long as you own one and stay in the game it’s enough!

After several quiet rounds on the board, Alberto had to go out to the playing stand again, this time, challenged by Álex. The young woman has been waiting for weeks to be able to compete and has decided to go for it.

The two contestants have had to face the category of TV presenters, a category that Alberto had inherited from Sheila. Álex started the duel by making several mistakes that made him lose half of the time. Buenafuente has given him a break!

Everything seemed lost for the young woman, but the tension has increased when Alberto has also blocked himself with several images and the scores have begun to even out. Finally, the leader has managed to hold on and has once again prevailed over his opponent.