Álex tried to dethrone Alberto by challenging him when it was his turn, but the television presenters choked him and he couldn’t beat him. Unlike on other occasions, the leader of the classification decided to continue playing and… challenged Paula!

The dubbing actor took advantage of the young woman’s lack of knowledge about foreign football to try to keep her four spots. She herself had assured that she did not master the subject a few minutes ago.

Alberto’s strategy has worked out well, since Paula has begun to show images in their confrontation, without caring about the time she was losing. The only one she has managed to guess was Cristiano Ronaldo. So Alberto has taken the duel!

“I have to tell you that Roberto Carlos called, that he was thrilled that you confused him with Ronaldinho…” Manel Fuentes joked with Paula at the end of the confrontation. Play the video and relive this nice moment!