The very first book he wrote was ‘a journey’ to Egypt during the eighteenth dynasty. ”I use my imagination. That I was really in Egypt at the time and went around with someone to look at all the plants. We experienced many special things,” says Plas with a big smile on his face. It didn’t just stop at this trip. So Plas, or Nuphar, as his alter ego is called, went to Mexico, Australia and Cuba.