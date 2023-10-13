loading…

Physicist Albert Einstein had a critical view of Zionism. Photo/youtube

WASHINGTON – Albert Einstein, one of the greatest physicists in history, is also known as an intellectual who was critical of Zionism.

In 1946, two years before Israel declared itself a state, Einstein wrote a letter to the Anglo-American Commission of Inquiry into the Palestinian issue.

In his letter, Einstein stated he did not believe the establishment of a Jewish state on Palestinian land was the right solution to the Palestinian problem.

Einstein argued that the creation of a Jewish state would lead to conflict with the native Palestinian population.

He also worries that the Jewish state will become an authoritarian state based on violence and discrimination.

In his letter, Einstein wrote: “I do not believe that the establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine will bring a solution to the Palestinian problem. On the contrary, I believe that it will create a protracted and violent conflict.”

“I also fear that the Jewish state will become an authoritarian state based on violence and discrimination. This would go against the essential nature of Judaism, which has always been based on the values ​​of tolerance and brotherhood.”

Einstein’s letter became famous after it was republished in 2021. This letter has been cited by many people as proof that Einstein had predicted the destruction of Israel.

True or not, Einstein’s letter shows that he was an intellectual who was critical of Zionism.