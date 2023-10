In addition to the extra money of 145,000 euros, all costs incurred before the arrival of the asylum seekers’ center will be reimbursed by the COA. This concerns, for example, sewerage, public lighting and access routes, but also investments in facilities in the field of sports, health and culture. In addition, the COA reimburses the costs of, among other things, renting rooms for information meetings for local residents and hiring an external project leader.