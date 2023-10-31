Alarm in Paris, woman shouts “Allah Akbar” and threatens to blow herself up

Moments of fear in the Paris metro where a “completely veiled” woman threatened to blow herself up while praising terrorism and shouting “Allah Akbar”.

The woman was shot by an officer and is now under guard: according to initial investigations, she did not have any explosives with her.

According to what was reconstructed by the French media, the woman, coming from the suburbs, had started threatening passengers from the Val de Marne stations, where she had probably gotten on.

Once she got off at the Bibliothèque François Mitterrand stop, in the 13th arrondissement, which was immediately evacuated of all passengers, she was isolated by police officers.

The woman, however, “refused to obey the policemen’s injunctions, threatening to blow herself up”. One of the officers then “used his firearm only once” by hitting the suspected terrorist in the abdomen. The woman is currently hospitalized with a reserved prognosis and, as mentioned, she did not have any explosives with her.