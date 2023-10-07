Pesticide alarm in rice, withdrawn from the market in this country. It’s Italy?

They don’t stop controversy over the quality of food products that arrive on our tables every day. Oko Test, a German consumer magazine, recently shed light on this: after the investigation, two companies were forced to admit the irregularities and removed the “indicted” rice packages from the market. This was pointed out by the online site Informazione Oggi which points out that in reality the problem should also be addressed in Italy: i consumers are increasingly at the mercy of the choices of producers/sellers, which are not always in compliance with current laws. Here’s what Oko test discovered and what happened to the manufacturing companies.

Eye Testa consumer magazine that regularly carries out sampling to protect customers who purchase food, drinks or other products, following an examination conducted on 21 brands of rice, 11 of which were certified as organic, disconcerting details emerged: Extremely dangerous elements were found inside the rice grains, in quantities much higher than those permitted.

What substances were found? Arsenic, cadmium, components of mineral oils (Moah) and pesticides. According to what Informazione Oggi writes, “five products among the 21 were judged “poor” or “inadequate”, and only 4 out of 21 obtained the maximum score. “Arsenic, mineral oil, poison spray: all this fits into a small grain of rice, even if it is organic“No other rice in the test has as many deductions as the natural rice of the Norma Bio-Sonne brand” is what the Oko Test experts publish in their report, present on the official website. Among the ingredients found also the pesticide 1,2 -dichloroethane, which is banned in Europe.

Information Oggi reports that “after the rice producers had read the report by Eye Test they carried out internal analyses: the brand Norma confirmed the findings of the consumer magazine and therefore decided to remove brown rice from the range from production”. Same fate also for Rapunzel which produces and sells organic rice: “confirmed the outcome of the analyzes and decided to block sales of the rice in question, at the same time as withdrawing the lots still on the shelves”.

