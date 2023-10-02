It seems that the new installment of Remedy will not only be brutal in the visual section. His music also promises to be on another level.

Fear will knock on your door thanks to Alan Wake 2.

Join the conversation

There is a lot of talk about what new games can offer in terms of visuals. It seems that the most notable thing for some people is simply the graphics, however, you know that the work on deliveries is much more complex. Not everything happens through the visual section, but also through the soundthe music is what touches up and improves the atmosphere that the game offers and it seems that the soundtrack that Alan Wake 2 will offer is really impressive.

Remedy Entertainment has its fans accustomed to offering great music in its games. This is something that could be seen with the first installment of Alan Wake, with Quantum Break and of course, also with Control. Apparently, Alan Wake 2 will be no different and this time They claim that the music is on another level. We will have to wait a few days to see it, but the expectations with this game are really high, especially for lovers of the first installment.

Alan Wake 2 goes up a notch in the sound section

This took place in an interview for MP1st. There, Kyle Rowley, director of the game, has confirmed that although not much is being said about the game’s music, it is on another level. Something that will captivate millions of people, making, as we said at the beginning, the atmosphere of the game improve exponentially. This section is really important in video games and if they have really managed to take it to a new extreme, it is a reason for happiness.

I think in all of the Remedy games, music has been important. In Alan Wake 1 we had episode ending sequences where we had licensed music. The same goes for Quantum Break. Obviously in Control we had the Ashtray Maze and we tried to use music in interesting ways besides just being music. We’re trying to create an emotional response, and that’s definitely what happens in Alan Wake 2. We’re not talking too much about what we have in store for players of this game in terms of music, but there are some very interesting things. I would say we’ve taken it to the next level.

On this occasion, Kyle’s words are very clear and leave no room for doubt. It seems that The work the team has done with the game’s music is going to be superior to anything we’ve seen before in Remedy games., and it will soon be seen if this can also be extrapolated to video games in general. Alan Wake 2 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and is destined to be a success.

The game will be out next day October 27 for Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 5. For now we still have to wait a little longer, but the desire that this new installment is generating is more than notable. The favorite writer of many returns to offer you a new macabre adventure, full of terror and mysteries, and it will also be Remedy’s longest game. Pay attention to all the news that they may offer us in the future, because we will be here to tell them all.

Join the conversation