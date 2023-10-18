Epic Games and Remedy Entertainment have prepared a recap of the story of the first Alan Wake to play within Fortnite. It is a short interactive experience that allows players of the famous battle royale to relive the highlights of the horror-tinged adventure.

Titled Alan Wake: Flashbackthis recap lasting less than half an hour can be accessed for free via Fortnite’s Discover mode, or by entering the island code 3426-5561-3374 in the appropriate section of the game menu.

Finally, we remind you that Alan Wake 2 will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series from 27 October 2023.

