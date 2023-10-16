When there is just over a week left until the release of Alan Wake 2, here Remedy Entertainment announces the publication of some free DLC coming after the game launches.

As reported by Eurogamer, speaking during the EGX which was held last weekend, creative director Sam Lake made it known that the studio is working on some additional content that will be made available for free. Lake explains that these DLCs will be very importantsuggesting that they will delve deeper into the plot of the game.

These DLCs will be published in addition to the two expansions already scheduled, however further details about them will be released after the release of Alan Wake 2, scheduled on October 27th on PC (exclusively on the Epic Games Store), PS5 and Xbox Series.

Previous article

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: launch trailer released