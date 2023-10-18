The director of Alan Wake 2 talks about the enemies and the difficulty of the game’s combat, especially comparing it to the first Alan Wake.

Halloween is approaching, and that only means one thing: Alan Wake 2 is right around the corner. It’s been 13 years since the first game, but Remedy always wanted to develop a sequel of this exciting story.

Given that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder arrive in stores this Friday, October 20, Remedy made the decision to delay the launch until October 27.

Furthermore, this date fits like a glove, since Alan Wake 2 It’s much darker and scarier than the first. They claim that it leaves Alan Wake as ”a suspense story”, a la Stephen King.

On the other hand, Alan Wake 2 is a pure survival horrorstarring writer and FBI agent Saga Anderson, with new mechanics that will leave players shaking.

We’ll find out if Alan Wake 2 is as good in a week, when it goes on sale for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

More enemies… but they won’t be “sponges”

In an interview with GamingBolt, director Kyle Rowley reveals new details of Alan Wake 2, especially related to combat. It may be a survival horror, but third person shooter mechanics They are still very present.

Alan Wake 2 is more and better in all its sections. This implies that the game will have a greater presence of enemies, both in quantity and quality.

Or, in this case, in ”minutes on screen”. Kyle Rowley wants you players feel overwhelmed and distressedtaking into account the shortage of ammunition and resources.

”We wanted the enemies to have more presence in the experience. “As enemies are harder to kill, they are on screen for a longer period of time, so we needed to put more emphasis on animation quality and properly represent all the potential states they can move through.”

This It doesn’t mean that enemies are “bullet sponges”. That is, they will not be ultra-resistant, but they will withstand more damage than in the first Alan Wake.

As in any self-respecting survival horror, the player you will want to save the maximum number of bullets in every situation. You never know what you’re going to find around every corner.

”Players will have to be more tactful when using their bullets and resources. You kill an enemy much more efficiently if you shoot or use certain consumable items.”

Regarding the Xbox Series S version, both Remedy and Epic Games have confirmed that it will NOT have performance mode (which works at 60 FPS), and highlight certain problems with the small Microsoft console.

Alan Wake 2 will hit stores next Friday October 27th, just in time to terrify us all for Halloween. It will be available in PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PCalthough unfortunately it is exclusive in digital format (for now).