Remedy Entertainment has released a new trailer for Alan Wake 2 which summarizes in a few minutes what happened in the previous game.

The trailer tells the story of the protagonist, how he was trapped inside Cauldron Lake to save his wife, and how he hopes to return to the real world before finally losing his mind. A more extensive summary has been published in these hours are Fortnite as a playable experience.

Alan Wake 2, we remind you, will be available from October 27th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

Previous article

Hellboy Web of Wyrd is now available on PC and consoles