Alan Wake 2 is just around the corner, so Remedy Entertainment jumped at the chance to promote it once again at this morning’s Xbox Partner Preview. The studio presented a gameplay that shows us how terrifying this new adventure full of mystery will be.

The trailer focuses on Saga, the sequel’s co-star. Alan Wake 2 will tell us the story of this new character in the franchise, who will be an FBI agent with her own weapons and mechanics. Because of this character, the title will feature detective mechanics and an incredible approach to survival horror.

The trailer makes it clear that the Saga sections will be full of creepy moments and horrifying creatures that we will have to face to help Alan. Below you can see the trailer for the game’s launch, which will arrive on October 27:

