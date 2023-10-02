Arriving nearly a decade and a half after the release of the first game, Alan Wake 2 it will obviously attract many players who have never had any experience with the franchise. That, combined with the fact that it is also linked to Control tramite Remedy Connected Universe, meaning there’s a lot of catching up to do, though Remedy stressed that they’ve tried to make the game as newcomer-friendly as possible. The title was also presented during the gamescom 2023 ONL. Furthermore, the IP will have a performance mode for consoles.

To update you on Alan Wake’s past before the launch of the survival horror sequel, therefore, the creative director and Sam Lake have provided a video, courtesy of IGN First, which summarizes gthe events of everything leading up to Alan Wake 2, covering the first game . itself (which is obviously the bulk of the story), its stand-alone sequel, AAmerican Nightmare from Alan Wake, and Control’s second DLC, AWE, which merged Remedy’s two franchises and set the stage for Alan Wake 2 . Watch the video below. Below is an overview of the game via the official website:

A trail of ritual murders threatens the community of Bright Falls, a town surrounded by Pacific Northwest nature. Saga Anderson, an accomplished FBI agent known for solving impossible cases, arrives on site to investigate the murders. Anderson’s case turns into a nightmare when she discovers the pages of a horror story that begins to come to life around her. Anderson and Wake are two heroes on two desperate journeys in two separate realities, connected in a way that neither of them can understand: they reflect and echo each other, influencing the worlds around them.

Alan Wake 2 will be released on October 27th PS5, Xbox Series X/S e PC. Continue to follow us for more information.