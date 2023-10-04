Alan Wake 2 will not simply continue the story of the series: being the next chapter in the shared universe that iincludes both Control and Alan Wake, called Remedy Connected Universe, the upcoming survival horror sequel will expand that story even further. The title was also presented during the gamescom 2023 ONL. Universe also has set the stage for Control 2.

Remedy Entertainment he revealed a new character who will have a role to play in Alan Wake 2. Call Kiran Estevez and played by Janina Gavankar (known for Star Wars Battlefront 2, Forspoken), is an agent of the Federal Bureau of Control, an agency that Control fans will be very familiar with. According to Remedy, during the events of Alan Wake 2, the headquarters of the FBC is currently closed “due to an internal emergency” – in all likelihood a reference to Control events. At the same time, however, this means that she is now also making the right decision, and as she and her team continue to try to “contain every paranatural event”will be pushed to “do the right thing and protect those who need it”. Below is an overview of the game via the official website:

A trail of ritual murders threatens the community of Bright Falls, a town surrounded by Pacific Northwest nature. Saga Anderson, an accomplished FBI agent known for solving impossible cases, arrives on site to investigate the murders. Anderson’s case turns into a nightmare when she discovers the pages of a horror story that begins to come to life around her. Anderson and Wake are two heroes on two desperate journeys in two separate realities, connected in a way that neither of them can understand: they reflect and echo each other, influencing the worlds around them.

Alan Wake 2 will be released on October 27th PS5, Xbox Series X/S e PC.