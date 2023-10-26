Remedy Entertainment and publisher Epic Games have published Alan Wake 2 launch trailer in view of the imminent release of the game.

The game will follow the events of Saga Anderson, an FBI agent committed to investigating a series of ritual murders that occurred in a small community, and Alan Wake, the writer whose traces were lost after the events of the first game in the series.

Remedy Entertainment’s survival horror will be available exclusively digitally on PC (via Epic Games Store), PS5 and Xbox Series

