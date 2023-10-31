What if Alan Wake 2 opted for this common mechanic in 90s horror games? It will never come true, but we settled for this little wonder made by Digital Foundry.

We have waited 13 years to enjoy the sequel to Alan Wake, one of the jewels of the Xbox 360 catalog that caused a lot of talk in its day. But the wait has been worth it, because Alan Wake 2 It is one of the best games of 2023… and of the current generation of consoles.

Provided with more scares, a disturbing atmosphere and more doses of survival horror, Alan Wake 2 is enchanting players, who can’t stop completing its chapters.

It is one of the perfect games to enjoy this Halloween. Not only because of its recent launch, but also because a technical and sound section of heart attacken PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC.

And be careful, because this is just the beginning. Sam Lake has confirmed that the game will receive free content updates, and two expansions that will expand the main story in the future.

It’s all good news, of course. However, 90s horror fans are dreaming of a feature that perhaps Remedy should consider…

Alan Wake 2 and its tribute to the classics

Alan Wake 2 is a modern horror game. As such, Go for a third-person perspectivecommon in survival horror since Resident Evil 4 burst onto the market 18 years ago.

But what if we went back? In the 90s, the most iconic survival horrors used the so-called tank controlsbased in fixed cameras that limited the player’s movement.

A designer of Digital Foundrytrue to the old school, has recreated Alan Wake 2 as if it were a classic survival horror. Or, in other words, in the purest Resident Evil or Alone in the Dark style.

In this way, Remedy’s game adopts the fixed cameras seen in the first Resident Evil. In this sense, It reminds us a lot of what Capcom achieved with the 2002 remakewhich was exclusive to Gamecube at the time.

It’s incredible, but this control and design mechanic fits Alan Wake 2 wonderfully. It may have been decades, but it works perfectly with the current structure of these levels.

Of course, It’s better to watch it than play it. Any current player would suffer greatly with this type of cameras, which make the player more vulnerable to scares and attacks from enemies.

However, also It is a plus at the exploration leveland makes settings look more impressive with the Northlight Engine.

What do you think of the fixed cameras in Alan Wake 2? Do you think Remedy could implement them? It’s almost impossible, but we cannot rule out a mod for the PC versionso we can dream about the talent of the modder community.