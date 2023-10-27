Alan Wake 2, developed and published by Remedy Entertainment, is now available on PC (exclusively on Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X|S. Direct continuation of the title of the same name published thirteen years ago, the work created by Sam Lake transports players to a new context to be explored, suspended between survival horror, adventure video game and first-person shooter.

Alan Wake 2 drops players into a psychological horror story from the perspective of two playable characters: Saga Anderson will risk his life to solve a deadly murder mystery in the Pacific Northwest while Alan Wake will attempt to rewrite his reality to escape the depths of the Dark Place, a nightmarish, distorted version of New York City.

Previous article

Diablo IV is on a free trial on PC over the weekend