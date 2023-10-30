We list all the amulets that you can obtain in the Alan Wake 2 adventure, and also where to find them and the effects they produce.

One of the collectibles or elements that we are going to need for the games of Alan Wake 2 are the amulets, amulets that will give Saga Anderson an improvement in statistics.

We have a good compendium of amulets to get in Alan Wake 2 for Saga, and it is imperative that you collect them as soon as possible.

Collecting more charms for Saga’s bracelet means you must complete the nursery rhymes found in all locations.

So we are going to talk to you about all the amulets that you can obtain, their effect and obviously how to get them.

Alan Wake 2 amulets: how to get them and what effects they have

Logan’s amulet that increases maximum health and is unlocked by default when starting the adventure. Hammer amulet that causes enemies to stagger when we attack them and to obtain it you must complete the nursery rhyme in Arroyo. The amulet will appear on the tables. Coffee cup amulet, which by equipping it, you avoid death once, and to obtain it you must complete the nursery rhyme at the witchfinder stand. You locate the amulet in the corral. Kalevala Knights Amulet that increases the duration and area of ​​effect of the flares and to obtain it you must complete the nursery rhyme in the private cabin. The amulet will appear near the northern pond. Deer Amulet that increases stagger and block resistance and is obtained after the Radio Tower puzzle, where you must defeat the possessed wolves that have the amulet. Coffee World token amulet that improves the quality and quantity of all the items found, and as soon as you solve the Park trailer puzzle, you can find it at the fish cleaning station. Lighthouse amulet that increases maximum health, and after solving the lighthouse puzzle, you will find it on the nearby beach. Mr. Drippy’s amulet that increases damage when your health is low and is unlocked when you solve the lake puzzle in Coffee World. FBC amulet that increases damage to enemies that have not yet detected you and is unlocked after solving the Ranger Hut puzzle. Lantern amulet that adds a charge to the lantern and after solving the puzzle in the rest room you will find it by following the dark path. Amulet from the Valhalla nursing home that enhances the effects of painkillers and bandages and after solving the ranger station puzzle and defeating the possessed wolves. Anchor Amulet that increases the chance of stunning enemies when using Lantern Momentum and is obtained by solving the Shipyard Puzzle. You will find it in the boat in the center of the area. Deer Party Amulet that increases the time before Dark Shields regenerate, and as soon as you solve the Park trailer puzzle, you must defeat the possessed wolf Mayor Setter’s Amulet that reveals all collectibles, points of interest and resources, and you get it after finding the six mayor posters and meeting him in the Suomi Hall.

So now you know all the amulets you can obtain, some even repeatedly, to achieve a considerable improvement in the character’s abilities.

