Between the fight for equality and the power of the crimson flame, the first issue of Alan Scott: Green Lantern leaves the hero in an unforeseen situation

What does the surprise ending tell us about Alan Scott in his role as Green Lantern? You know, the new stuff from DC is on fire, and not exactly because of a Crimson Flame.

The first issue of the series Alan Scott: Green Lantern takes us on a time journey between the ’30s and ’40s, showing different facets of the hero. Written by Tim Sheridan and with art by Cian Tormey, this comic brings us back to Alan Scott who faces the harsh reality of being a gay man in the 1940s, while unraveling his pre-war origins. . But what no one saw coming: Alan Scott imprisoned in Arkham Asylum!

Love in times of war

The narrative plays with two timelines: the first presents Alan’s life in 1936, in his role in the Army Corps of Engineers, working on Project: Crimson. There she crosses paths with Johnny Ladd, a man who will become the love of her young life. For more fans, you will notice the subtlety in the choice of the surname ‘Ladd’, which is a nod to Alan Scott’s original name before it was changed to Scott.

The second timeline places us in 1941. Here, J. Edgar Hoover, the then director of the FBI, blackmails Alan to collaborate more with the Justice Society. The reason? Compromising photos of Alan with Johnny in 1936. This blackmail leads to a mission in which Alan believes he sees Johnny. Is it really him?

Unraveling the mystery of the Crimson Flame

For those wondering about the Crimson Flame, this mysterious element crosses paths in Alan’s life during the project he was working on in 1936. This story arc ties into the recent series Flashpoint Beyond, introducing the Red Lantern of the Golden Age in the DC universe.

The outcome in Arkham It’s a blow to the stomach. Not only does it set us up to explore Alan’s past before he became Green Lantern, but it also makes a direct and painful reference to how gay people were held in mental institutions to be “cured.” A tribute that provides historical context.

An evolution beyond the green light

Since its creation by Martin Nodell y Bill Finger In 1940, Alan Scott has had a notable transformation within the universe of DC. In his early days, his magic ring granted him abilities that made him one of the most versatile superheroes. However, his character has also adapted to reflect social and political changes. Coming out in the 1940s It was not simply a brave act; It was potentially dangerous, and the comic addresses this issue in a way that few works do.

As we immerse ourselves in this work, it is inevitable to remember other LGBTQ+ characters in the comics universe, such as Kate Kane (Batwoman) or Marvel’s own Iceman. However, what makes unique Alan it is the way its identity is intertwined with the historical narrative and its impact on the community it represents. In this sense, this new series is not just a superhero story, but a mirror of the fight for equality and acceptanceone that resonates both in the past and in the present.

The same plot from this first issue was introduced in a prologue story for DC Pride: Through the Years, also by the same creative team. With this new twist, it is expected that the next issues will offer an even deeper look at the figure of Alan Scott. We are already biting our nails for what is to come. Don’t miss Alan Scott’s next installment!