The now deceased actor of Severus Snape or Hans Gruber (Die Hard) highlighted one of the most unknown talents of Daniel Radcliffe, known for his role as Harry Potter.

It’s been more than 10 years since the last Harry Potter film, The Deathly Hallows Part 2, and sadly a few iconic actors from the saga have already passed away. They are the cases of Alan Rickman (Snape), Michael Gambon (Dumbledore) o Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid).

The figure of Alan Rickman is really important in Harry Potter, and he will undoubtedly be missed in the future HBO Max adaptation in TV series format.

Before his death in 2016, the actor left a few pearls in his memoirs, titled Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickmanwhich is worth highlighting.

In this book, Rickman talks about his role as Hans Gruber in Die Hard, as well as other involvements in his extensive career. Of course, he also mentions his role as Snape in the Warner franchise.

The most interesting thing is a detail that stands out about Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who gave life to Harry Potter throughout the saga, who began his role as a young man of only 12 years old.

Daniel Radcliffe as director?

The actor from Harry Potter, The Woman in Black or Now You See Me is only 34 years old, so it is too early to know how his career as a performer will evolve. Nevertheless, Alan Rickman He detected a hidden talent in the British when he was only 14 years old.

Alan Rickman opens up in his memoirs, highlighting an anecdote during the filming of the third film, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, in 2004.

What if Daniel Radcliffe is a great director/producer? This is what Rickman hinted at almost 20 years ago, in a conversation that he revealed in his memoirs years later.

”He’s very focused now. Serious and focused, but with a sense of fun. I still don’t think he’s really an actor, but he will definitely direct/produce in the future. And he has silent and dignified support from his parents. He doesn’t force anything on himself.’

At that time, Radcliffe’s career was just beginning. Rickman gives him a little “stick” about his acting skillsbut it also highlights one of his hidden talents.

The Severus Snape actor thinks that Daniel Radcliffe has the talent to direct and produce in the futurewhich would be a facet that we do not know about the British actor until now.

It should be noted that Daniel Radcliffe’s last film was The Lost City, released in 2022 with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Could you direct a Harry Potter movie in the future?

For now, we only have to honor the legends of Harry Potter, because for more than a decade Alan Rickman, Michael Gambon, Robbie Coltrane and company made us dream of the greatness of magic.