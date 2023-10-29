In a recent interview, Alan Moore talked about his decision to move away from comics and his foray into prose with the short story collection Illuminations

Alan Moore is one of the most innovative comics storytellers of all time, but his relationship with the medium, the industry, and his own works is complicated. In a recent interview with Games Radar, the author spoke about the difficult process of accepting his need to leave the comics industry. Expressing that it “felt like an amputation,” Moore steadfastly stood by her decision to “disown” much of his comics work and legacy.

Disassociating himself from his comic creations was a painful process for Alan Moore

Alan Moore’s career began in the late 1970s, with submissions for 2000 AD, the British comics magazine famous for publishing Judge Dredd. In 1982, he had begun publishing V for Vendetta as a series in Warrior magazine. The tense story of the dystopian revolution would help define Moore’s iconic authorial voice and creative style, as well as his long-standing interests in history, ideology, and philosophy. Within a year, DC Comics hired Moore to write Swamp Thing; His groundbreaking reinvention of the character solidified him as an essential creator within the industry. Now, decades later, he takes issue with his legacy.

Moore rejects all adaptations and appropriations of his work

“I’ve disowned most of my comics work, including things like Watchmen, V for Vendetta,” Alan Moore explained to Games Radar, “anything that doesn’t belong to me.” For decades, the author has fiercely opposed film adaptations of his work, which has not prevented Moore’s stories from being translated to the big screen, a process he believes is not only flawed, but also ruinous. “The only active thing I could do was disown him, which was painful,” he admitted in the interview. “I put an enormous amount of work and energy and a lot of love into all of those projects, and it felt like an amputation to disown them.”

“At the same time, that was the only way to remove the poison,” Moore said, noting that he does not own copies of the titles he has abandoned and never plans to revisit them. As he describes, his resentment towards the comics industry and how he reacted to their disapproval of how his stories were used without his consent or participation, plays a large role in this decision. “Even thinking about them, all I have are memories of them stealing my intellectual property rights and then when I complained about it, they labeled me as this crazy, angry guy about everything.”

And once these things have been taken out of my hands and turned into franchises, they can be given to anyone to do whatever they want and they will still be associated with me in some way.

“Yeah, okay, I was pretty angry,” Moore acknowledges, “but I don’t think without reason.” He went on to suggest that painting him as “angry about everything” is a means of disarming and dismissing his relevant criticism of the industry.

He also talked about Thunderman, one of the stories that Illuminatios contains about the comics industry.

“The comic book medium is perfect. It’s sublime. The comics industry is a dysfunctional hellhole. So why did I want to return to it in this story? As you say, it’s an exorcism. As one of the characters in ‘Thunderman’ discovers, it’s one thing to quit comics, but quitting comics is another thing than being able to stop thinking about them. Writing this got a lot out of my system. It said many of the things I had always wanted to say but had never had the right context to say them. But doing it in a Kafka-style satire worked perfectly. And when I say a Kafka-style satire, what I mean is that Franz Kafka, while reading his stories to his dismayed followers and friends, laughed almost too hard to say the lines. It’s horrible, horrible, horrible, but the author was probably laughing when he wrote it.”

Alan Moore has always been a vocal creator, and rather than allowing himself to be tamed by the comics industry over the years, the author has only become more determined in his values ​​over time. Instead of learning from him, the industry betrayed Alan Moore, at least from his point of view. As a result, he has had to remove his beloved creations from his heart, a terrible act of self-protection that any creator must perform.

