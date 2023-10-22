loading…

Alabai will become Russia’s flagship combat vehicle. Photo/Sputnik

MOSCOW – The Alabai will be a mobile and agile Russian combat vehicle that is already on the front line taking part in missions ranging from tank hunting to transporting troops and evacuating the wounded.

Russian all-terrain vehicle manufacturer F-Motorsport produces Alabai vehicles for deployment in special military operations zones.

This popular off-road vehicle, named after the Central Asian Shepherd dog breed, was first introduced in 2016, and has earned a reputation in Russia as an agile, maneuverable, reliable, simple and affordable vehicle brand capable of withstanding conditions. weather is difficult even in very remote rural areas of the country.

The vehicle is equipped with a powerful motor and drive train, with a 150 horsepower two-liter atmospheric engine that allows it to accelerate to 140 km per hour even in off-road conditions.

At the front, the Alabai’s mission includes reconnaissance in impassable off-road conditions, mounting a 7.62 mm machine gun and an AGS-30 grenade launcher that transforms it into a light attack vehicle.

They could also be used as unarmored transports, sending troops to the front, delivering medical supplies, food and ammunition, and evacuating the wounded using a rear-mounted evacuation vehicle via a towbar. Alabai reportedly has a carrying capacity of more than 500 kilograms.

“This train was produced by a design bureau based near Moscow. “We have received six of these vehicles, five of which are already in the area of ​​special military operations,” said a representative of the All-Russian Popular Front, a political coalition formed by Vladimir Putin in 2011, reported by Sputnik.

The Popular Front has been raising funds for the purchase of the Alabai train on its website.

“The light multipurpose Alabai emerged as a response to the realities of modern military operations, which require the mobility and maneuverability of vehicles with high impact capabilities. “Specialists from the Zubr SOBR (special police unit of the Russian National Guard, ed.) have tested this vehicle in the most difficult conditions,” said F-Motorsport director Eduard Mymrin.

The NATO-Russian proxy war in Ukraine has highlighted the importance of high mobility for troops, with many drones, missiles and other weapons on the front lines. That combined with advanced reconnaissance capabilities, means the difference between victory and defeat in a battle can literally come down to which side the troops, tanks and other equipment are quicker to withdraw and maneuver.

(ahm)