Hamas successfully thwarted Israel’s ground attack. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said they had “foiled an Israeli ground attack on Beit Hanoun and eastern Bureij.” They added that “violent clashes” were now taking place.

A senior Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, said that Israel was trying to “create an image of victory”.

“Cutting off communications from the Gaza Strip is an attempt to cover up the (Israeli) occupation’s crimes without any oversight or accountability,” Hamdan added.

What is the secret of Hamas’ success in thwarting the ground invasion of Gaza? It turned out to be thorough preparation.

Meanwhile, Izzat al-Rishq, a senior member of Hamas’ political bureau, said on Friday that Hamas was ready to defeat Israeli forces if they entered the Gaza Strip.

“If Netanyahu decides to enter (ground forces into) Gaza by land tonight, the game is over,” al-Rishq said.

His comments came after Israel announced it was expanding ground operations in the enclave.

Then Al Jazeera reported there were reports of “limited Israeli operations” in northern Gaza and on the eastern side of Gaza City itself.

Air strikes increased in the northwest, particularly near the coastal city of Beit Lahiya, al-Kahlout said, and in residential areas in Gaza City.

“This is not a preparation for… ground operations, as ground operations are (usually) preceded by heavy artillery and bombardment, which are now less numerous than a few hours ago,” Al Jazeera reported. However, many tricks and games can be expected.