Hamas does not want Israeli hostage negotiations in the midst of Israeli air attacks on Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas will not negotiate on the hostage issue while under Israeli attack

“It is clear that enemy hostages are at as much risk as our people in connection with aggression against the Gaza Strip,” said Abu Obaida, spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, as reported by CNN.

“We made it clear that we will not consider or negotiate on the issue of hostages under attack, in aggression, or in combat.”

Abu Obaida added that the al-Qassam Brigades held a large number of people hostage in detention – and some of them had been killed.

At least four civilians died while in Hamas custody, just meters from where armed militants were escorting them near the Gaza border.

Abu Obaida went on to say the Hamas attack was launched after years of planning and preparation.

“(The Al-Aqsa Storm) occurred after Zionist tyranny reached its peak in the desecration of the blessed Al-Aqsa and aggression against it and against our people everywhere,” said Abu Obaida, referring to the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem. one of the most revered places in Islam and Judaism.

“Israel killed hundreds and injured thousands of Palestinians over the past two years, yet still has a seat at the UN and receives weapons from the United States to kill children and destroy homes,” he added.

Hamas’ remarks came amid several regional powers offering their support, calling for calm and a de-escalation of violence.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that Saudi Arabia will continue to support Palestine. Saudi Arabia will also spare no effort to restore calm and stability in Palestine.

Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Hamas and Israel to immediately end violence and protect civilians. In a telephone conversation, the two leaders agreed that civilians should not be exposed to “further risk and loss of life,” the presidential spokesman said.

