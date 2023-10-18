The new film about Kennedy’s death will star Al Pacino. These are all the facts you need to know now!

Al Pacino to make new movie about Kennedy’s death. Barry Levinson, the renowned Oscar-winning filmmaker, is set to direct Assassination, the film written by David Mamet that addresses the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The film will star Shia LaBeouf and Al Pacino. According to Deadline, David Mamet was initially going to be the director of the film. This news first emerged at Cannes earlier this year, where it was promoted by Arclight.

The plot of Al Pacino’s film focuses on the Kennedy assassination from the mafia’s perspective. Imagine the death as an assignment ordered by Chicago mob boss Sam Giancana in retaliation for the president’s attempts to undermine the mob after it helped him get elected. The production is headed by Corey Large and Nicholas Celozzi, the latter being the great-nephew of the real Giancana. John Burnham and Arclight Films executives Gary Hamilton and Pia Patatian, along with Jordan Nott, Bernie Gewissler and Amar Balaggan, are listed as executive producers.

The premiere of ‘Assassination’ will resonate throughout the United States

“With the undeniable talent of David Mamet at the helm and our extraordinary cast led by Viggo Mortensen, Al Pacino, Shia LaBeouf and John Travolta, the stars have truly aligned. ‘Assassination’ is a captivating thriller set in a crucial period of American history, brilliantly conceived by Mamet; “It’s an absolutely fantastic project,” Arclight Films president Gary Hamilton previously commented.

It has not been specified why David Mamet will no longer direct Al Pacino’s film, although This would not be the first collaboration between Barry Levinson and the screenwriter. Both have worked together in The Smoke Screen (1997) and in the HBO production titled Phil Spector. According to the report, Barry Levinson will put “his own brand of him” on Assassination. Filming was originally scheduled to begin in September. But it hasn’t started yet due to the actors’ strike in Hollywood.