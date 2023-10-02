Suara.com – Cristiano Ronaldo managed to score his first goal in the 2023-2024 Asian Champions League. This goal was the trigger for Al Nassr’s comeback against Tajikistan’s representative, Istiklol in Group E of the elite Asian football event on Tuesday (3/9/2023) early morning WIB.

The Al Nassr vs Istiklol duel at King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh ended with a score of 3-1 in favor of the hosts. The club nicknamed Al Aalami fell behind before making a comeback with three consecutive goals.

Al Nassr fell behind in the 44th minute after their goal was broken through Monday Sebai. The 0-1 score lasted until the first half ended.

Cristiano Ronaldo then became the inspiration for Al Nassr’s revival in the second half. He scored the 1-1 equalizer in the 66th minute.

Also read: Ohod vs Al Nassr results: Without Ronaldo, Mane Cs went crazy to win 5-1 in the King Cup

The player known as CR7 fired a powerful shot which was initially blocked by an opposing player, before his second attempt successfully shook the nets of the team from Tajikistan.

The player nicknamed Mr. Champions League, because of his great work in Europe’s elite competition, he then celebrated “calma, calma” which seemed to ask Al Nassr fans to calm down.

Sure enough, after Ronaldo’s goal, Al Nassr went crazy by adding two goals through Anderson Talisca (72′, 77′).

This victory means Al Nassr continues to maintain its winning trend in the 2023-2024 Asian Champions League.

Previously, they managed to beat Iranian giants Persepolis on the first matchday of Group E.

Also read: Ronaldo’s response after scoring a miraculous goal amidst the fog of flares in the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli match

This result makes Al Nassr temporarily occupy the top of Group E with a collection of 6 points from du

a match.