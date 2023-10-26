Al Jaber, Ghebreyesus and Kerry stated, in a joint article published in the British newspaper The Telegraph: “In the face of one of the greatest health threats facing humanity, the urgent need to implement measures to address climate change remains an urgent, but unachieved, goal.”

They added: “Climate change is happening now and its effects are being felt around the world. The World Health Organization estimates that one in four deaths can be attributed to preventable environmental causes, and that climate change is exacerbating these risks.”

They continued: “Climate change poses many complex health challenges, from extreme weather events to the spread of infectious diseases and the exacerbation of chronic conditions. It cannot be prevented with a vaccine, or treated with antibiotics. But we know that we are able to mitigate its effects.”

The three parties stressed that “reducing emissions in all sectors is critical to containing climate change and keeping the Earth’s temperature at 1.5 degrees Celsius. To achieve this goal, the world must work to decarbonize its energy systems and reduce emissions by 43 per cent.” At least 100 over the next seven years.”

They explained: “If we do not act, climate change will soon overwhelm the world’s health systems. Extreme weather events – such as droughts, floods and heatwaves – will increase in frequency and intensity as the planet warms. For example, last year’s floods in Pakistan led to displacement Eight million people and 33 million people affected in total.”

Al Jaber, Ghebreyesus and Kerry stated: “We know that the worst is coming. Without bold and urgent action, climate change will displace about 216 million people by 2050, according to World Bank estimates. Climate change puts people’s lives and livelihoods at risk (..) and leads to “An increase in infectious diseases such as dengue fever and cholera that puts millions at risk.”

“More importantly, the toll will be huge if we don’t act,” they added. “Climate change already affects nearly half of the world’s population. By 2050, under a 2°C warming scenario, a terrifying 1.4 billion people will be exposed to heat stress.” Most of them are of the most severe form.

They highlighted: “This future cannot be our reality. That is why we call on governments and actors around the world to come to COP28 with ambitious solutions that prevent these health outcomes, and help those already affected.”

This year, the United Nations Climate Conference will host for the first time a day dedicated to health.

They noted that a declaration on “Climate and Health” will be launched on this day, which will make health a pillar of the climate agenda and an essential part of the legacy of COP28, calling on all governments to sign it.

They added: “Finance will be a major driver of Health Day at COP28… We not only want to increase the total amount of climate financing, but we also want to benefit from and support investments dedicated to health.”