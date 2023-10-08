loading…

Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip by air after the Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched a surprise attack. Photo/Illustration

CAIRO – Egypt’s leading mosque and Islamic religious learning center, Masjid Al-Azhar Al-Sharif expressed his solidarity with Palestinians following the Hamas attack.

Al-Azhar al-Sharif Mosque houses the world’s leading center for Islamic learning. A statement from the mosque said it “stands firm in full support of the free Palestinian people, who have come to revive long-lost self-confidence, a lifeline and a sense of spirit.”

They also criticized the global approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The international community has adopted nothing but double standards in relation to the Palestinian struggle,” read the statement as quoted by Al Jazeera, Sunday (8/10/2023).

Hamas launched an attack entitled Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. The attacks began early Saturday, when Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip stormed into southern Israel by land, air and sea, apparently surprising Israel’s notorious security apparatus.

Thousands of rockets from Gaza have also been fired at civilian areas in Israel.

The death toll now stands at 532 and is expected to rise as fighting continues through the night.

Israel’s Health Ministry added that the number of injured in Hamas attacks had increased from 1,452 to 1,590.

Meanwhile, Palestinian officials said at least 232 Palestinians were killed and 1,700 people were injured as a result of Israeli air strikes on Gaza which were carried out in retaliation.

(ian)