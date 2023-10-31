loading…

Al-Azhar University Cairo, Egypt, graduated thousands of students at the Al-Azhar Conference Center Cairo from 40 countries on Monday (30/10/2023).

CAIRO – Al-Azhar University Cairo, Egypt, graduated thousands of students at the Al-Azhar Conference Center Cairo from 40 countries on Monday (30/10/2023).

This year’s graduating class was named “Gaza”. The name was given directly by the Grand Shaykh of Al-Azhar Prof. Dr. Ahmad At-Thoyyib as a form of Al-Azhar’s real support for the struggle of the Gaza people in Palestine.

Present at the event was the Deputy Grand Shaykh of Al-Azhar, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Duwaini, Minister of Culture, Minister of Youth and Sports of Egypt, Chancellor of Al-Azhar University Prof. Dr. Salamah Daud, Chair of ASFA Foundation/Waketum DMI Komjen Pol (Ret.) Dr. Syafruddin, Secretary General of Majma’ Al-Buhust Al-Islamiyah Prof. Dr. Nadhir Al-Ayyadh, Advisor to the Grand Shaikh; Prof. Dr. Nahla Soidy, Prof. Dr. Abdu Daim Nusair, Ambassador Abdurrahman Musa, Chair of the Central OIAI Prof. Dr. Osamah Yasin and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Husein Al-Mahrosowi, 35 Ambassadors of Friendly Countries, Vice Chancellor, Dean and High Officials at Al-Azhar.

Al-Azhar alumni received various advice and key messages from Al-Azhar figures before they returned to their respective countries, which was an important moment for Al-Azhar Ambassadors; Islamic wasatiyah ambassadors who will serve in all corners of the world to enlighten life, present a moderate face of Islam and realize world peace.

In his speech, Prof. Salamah Daud stated that Al-Azhar teaches its students the values ​​and views of Islam which are moderate.

Temporary Prof. Duwaini asked the alumni of Al-Azhar to stick to the values ​​taught by Al-Azhar.

Prof. Duwaini also ordered that Al-Azhar’s treatises and Islamic wasatiyyat views become role models and guidelines in the work and role of the alumni upon their return in their respective countries.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the ASFA Foundation Dr. In his speech, Syafruddin stated that the establishment of the ASFA Foundation was inspired by Al-Azhar in producing and producing superior human resources, with Islamic wasatiyat, to become the glue of the people for world peace.

On that occasion, Syafruddin expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Al-Azhar as an institution for its services and role to the Indonesian nation, where Al-Azhar alumni have succeeded in taking an active role in advancing Indonesia in various fields.