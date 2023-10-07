loading…

Hamas rockets kill at least 40 Israelis. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – At least 40 people have been killed since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Saturday morning against Israel. This was revealed by the Israeli Ministry of Health.

Apart from that, CNN also reported that 779 other people were injured.

Al Jazeera also reported the same thing. Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat, reporting from occupied East Jerusalem, said that the Israeli government had confirmed that the number of Israelis killed had risen to at least 40.

The previous number, reported by emergency services, was 22. “More than 750 Israelis were injured,” Al Jazeera reported. This number is likely to continue to increase.

Due to the loss of many victims, Israel also promised to launch a retaliatory attack. However, Hamas fighters are not afraid.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped Israel’s response to Saturday’s Hamas attack would “take a very big toll” on the militant group.

Speaking at the start of a political-security cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said: “Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war. Our first goal is to clear the territory of intruding enemy forces and restore security and peace to the cities under attack.”

Netanyahu said that Israel will fortify other arenas so that no one makes the mistake of joining this war. “We are at war, in war you must remain calm. I call on all Israelis to unite, to achieve our highest goal – victory in the war,” he said.

(ahm)