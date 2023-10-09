loading…

Israel has alerted troops on the Lebanese border worried about intensifying infiltration. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Al-Quds Brigade, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, claimed responsibility for the attack on the Lebanon-Israel border on Monday (9/10/2023). They said that it was part of the wider Al-Aqsa Storm operation.

Al-Quds said seven “Zionist soldiers” were injured in the operation.

However, Israel claims its soldiers killed a number of armed suspects who crossed the border from Lebanon. “In addition, IDF (Israeli army) helicopters are currently attacking in the area,” said an Israeli military statement.

A local Lebanese official, Abdullah al-Gharib, told AFP that Israel was shelling the southern border area.

“Fields on the outskirts of the village (Dhayra) were subjected to intense Israeli artillery attacks, which were preceded by intermittent gunfire,” said Gharib, the village mayor.

Lebanon’s National News Agency said “Israeli occupation forces bombed the Dhayra border area… with artillery.”

Loud gunfire was heard in the village, and explosions were also heard “in various areas of the south,” he added.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon denies involvement.

“There is no truth to the information circulating regarding clashes between resistance elements and Israeli enemies or any infiltration,” a spokesman for the group said in a statement.