Operation Storm Al-Aqsa launched by Hamas will disrupt the normalization of relations between Arab countries and Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – When Hamas fighters launched a spectacular attack on Israel. Hamas is also targeting efforts to form new regional security alignments that could threaten Palestinian aspirations for statehood and seek to disrupt the normalization of Arab countries’ relations with Israel.

Saturday’s attack, which was the biggest on Israel in decades, coincided with a US-backed move to push Saudi Arabia towards normalizing ties with Israel in return for a defense deal between Washington and Riyadh, a move that would put the brakes on the kingdom’s recent rapprochement. recently with Israel.

Tamer Qarmout, head of the Public Administration program at the Doha Graduate Institute of Studies, told Al Jazeera that the Hamas attack was intended to send a message to Arab countries that they were normalizing relations with Israel. “Normalization will not bring any security to Israel if Israel cannot protect itself,” he said.

Qarmout added that Hamas was laying the foundations for a new approach to resistance after the Oslo Accords. He also commented on the deplorable conditions facing Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip

“Netanyahu said yesterday that he wants to turn Gaza into a desert island, but in a cynical way, Gaza has been a desert island for the last 20 years.”

Echoing Qarmout, Dennis Ross, a former Middle East negotiator who now works at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy in Washington, said of Saturday’s attack: “This is all about preventing a US-Saudi-Israeli breakthrough.”

Palestinian officials and regional sources say the gunmen who stormed Israeli cities, killing 350 Israelis and taking hostages, also sent a message that the Palestinians cannot be ignored if Israel wants security and that any Saudi deal would derail peace with Iran .

“All the normalization agreements that you (Arab countries) signed with (Israel) will not end this conflict,” said Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas that controls Gaza, on Al Jazeera television.

A regional source familiar with the thinking of Iran and the Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group added: “This is a message to Saudi Arabia, which is moving towards Israel, and to America which supports normalization and supports Israel. There is no security in the entire region as long as the Palestinians do not included.”