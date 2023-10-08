loading…

Hamas continued Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on the second day. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Operation Al-Aqsa Storm launched by Hamas continues on the second day. The Israel Defense Forces said that the number of Israelis killed since Hamas launched its offensive on Saturday had risen to 350.

At a briefing Sunday, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the priority now is ending fighting in Israeli communities and controlling breaches in the fence separating Gaza and Israel.

The IDF announced the names of 26 soldiers killed in an attack launched by Hamas at dawn the day before.

“Israel woke up this morning and had a terrible morning. There were many people killed. “People have been kidnapped in Gaza, not only soldiers but also civilians, children, grandmothers,” IDF International spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said in a briefing on Sunday, reported by CNN.

“We lost soldiers, we lost commanders, we lost many civilians,” he added.

Hecht said there are plans to activate a hotline for those who have questions about missing or injured people.

“In cases of missing or injured persons, a hotline will be activated to clarify questions, and for families who are disturbed,” Hecht said. “We know how to face difficult situations and difficult challenges and we will meet the targets we set. necessary to achieve it. We ask the public to continue to show responsibility.”

Meanwhile, Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas spokesman, told Al Jazeera that the group does not attack civilians.

Human rights groups such as Amnesty International have pointed out that Israeli civilians have been killed by Hamas.

“You have to differentiate between settlers and civilians. Settlers attack Palestinians… We hope Amnesty has the international humility to send us more sophisticated weapons to attack soldiers alone,” Hamdan said.