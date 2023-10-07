loading…

Hamas officially launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by sending 5,000 rockets into Israeli territory. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas Islamic fighters started the war with various surprises that Israel did not expect.

Mohammed Deif, leader of the Islamist militant group Hamas, said that 5,000 rockets had been fired at Israel on Saturday morning to launch what he called “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm”.

“We have decided to say enough is enough,” said Deif, reported by the BBC.

“We warned the enemy beforehand. The occupation carried out hundreds of massacres of civilians. Hundreds of martyrs and wounded have died this year due to the crimes of the occupation.

“We announced the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, and we announced that the first strikes, which targeted enemy positions, airports and military fortifications, exceeded 5,000 missiles and shells.”

According to Al Jazeera, Israel said more than 2,200 rockets were fired at Israel. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, said more than 2,200 rockets had been fired at Israel since 6:30 p.m.

Hagari added that Hamas members infiltrated from land, sea and air. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) expressed the same thing. They said that “a number of terrorists” had infiltrated Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip.

“Residents around the Gaza Strip have been asked to stay in their homes,” the IDF said in a statement.

"We will defend ourselves."