Rocket attacks by Hamas fighters rock Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas fighters have launched the biggest attack against Israel in recent years. The attacks killed more than 20 people in a surprise attack that included gunmen entering Israeli cities after a barrage of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israel said Iran-backed groups had declared war as its army confirmed it was behind Saturday’s fighting near Gaza, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation.

The following is the reaction of 12 countries known as Israel’s allies to Hamas’ attacks on Israel.

1. Belgium

“Belgium strongly condemns the massive rocket attack on Israeli civilians. Violence and terror will only perpetuate suffering and block the path to dialogue. Our thoughts are with all those affected. “We are monitoring this situation closely,” wrote Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, reported by Al Jazeera.

2. European Commission

“I unequivocally condemn the attacks carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israel… Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X.

3. Czech Republic

“The attacks carried out from the Gaza Strip are deplorable acts of terrorism against the State of Israel and its civilian population,” President Petr Pavel said in a statement.

“Rocket attacks and the infiltration of Hamas commandos into Israel will hinder any efforts to achieve a peaceful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict for a long time.”

Netanyahu postponed a trip to the Czech Republic following the outbreak of hostilities, a statement from the Czech presidential office said.

4. France

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the “terrorist attack” against Israel.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks currently hitting Israel. “I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and those closest to them,” Macron wrote in X.

The French Embassy in Israel on Saturday described the attack as an “unacceptable terrorist attack”.

“Horrified by the developments taking place in the southern part of the country. This terrorist attack is unacceptable and must be condemned by everyone. We stand side by side with Israel and Israelis,” wrote the French Embassy in X.

5. Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin “unequivocally condemns the terrorist attack from Gaza against Israel”.

Baerbock said Hamas was “contributing to the intensification of violence”, adding that “the violence and rockets aimed at innocent people must stop immediately”.

6. Greece

“Greece strongly condemns today’s launch of a massive rocket attack from Gaza against Israel. Greece supports Israel and is deeply concerned by this unacceptable increase in violence,” wrote the Greek Foreign Ministry in X.

7. Italia

Italy said it supported Israel’s “right to defend itself” against “brutal attacks” by Hamas.

The government said it “condemns in the strongest terms the terror and violence perpetrated against innocent civilians”.

8. Poland

“I strongly condemn the ongoing Hamas attacks on Israel. Unprovoked aggression and acts of violence, especially against civilians, are unacceptable. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this terrible event,” wrote Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in X.

9. Russia

Russia said it was in contact with Israel, Palestine and Arab countries in connection with the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

“Of course we always call for restraint,” he added.

10. Spanish

Acting Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said in X that he condemned attacks from Gaza against Israel.