loading…

Imam of the al-Aqsa mosque Sheikh Ekrima Sabri. Photo/Middle East Monitor

JERUSALEM – Imam Masjid al-Aqsa Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, along with dozens of Palestinians were on a hit list of assassination targets posted on a Telegram channel belonging to an Israeli right-wing group.

The channel, called Nazi Hunters 2023, depicts those targeted, often accompanied by photos with crosshairs on their faces, as Nazis walking freely and not yet eliminated.

The Hebrew-language channel was founded on Monday as the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip escalated, following deadly attacks by Palestinian fighters in southern Israel on Saturday. Currently the channel has more than 3,500 followers.

They called on law enforcement agencies to arrest and interrogate the named people and for them to be prosecuted.

“Don’t feel sorry or feel sorry for them. “Nazis will not be pitied,” the appeal read as quoted by Middle East Eye (MEE), Sunday (15/10/2023).

They also urged Telegram users to share the link to the channel so others can join.

“If you share too much, maybe it will reach the Nazis themselves and they will commit suicide out of fear,” the message read.

Many of those named on the list are women, including a number of people involved in administrative affairs at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Some of the people on the list have been punished by Israel for offenses such as throwing stones at Israeli settlers.

Other people identified in the Telegram channel include religious leaders, political figures, journalists, public officials, and student activists, as well as suspected Hamas members and Palestinian fighters.