Akira Toriyama has been the mangaka who gave shape and life to Dragon Ball in its beginnings, and who after remaining in a secondary role in Dragon Ball Super, has decided to return directly with this new stage of the franchise. Dragon Ball Daima will be the new project in which We will see Toriyama’s talent at its finest.

Akira Toriyama breaks his silence about Dragon Ball Daima, the new anime in the saga has caused a certain stir and Toriyama has had to come out in front of the public to speak out about it, and provide first-person support to Toei.

“Right now I’m working on the new Dragon Ball series. Daima is a made up term that in English would be translated as “Evil”. It all begins with a conspiracy in which Goku and his friends end up becoming little again. They will have to head to a new world to fix this situation. “It will be a great adventure with action and mystery in an unknown and new world.” “I find myself more involved in this project than usual. I conceived the story, the scenario and designs with the aim of discovering the mysteries and curiosities of the Dragon Ball universe.”

This new version of Dragon Ball will bring us many surprises, with characters that take on new roles, and with Goku’s regression to being a child again. Do you already notice the essence of the beginnings of Dragon Ball in this project created by Toriyama?

Via