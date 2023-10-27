The Commander 2 features renewed technical details, such as the shell materials and the introduction of the ASN and AEFR systems. Let’s see it in detail

AIROH Commander 2 presents itself as the release of a model that has become a must have for all adventure enthusiasts. Its versatility allows it to respond to different needs in as many situations.

In fact, the three possible configurations are confirmed: on/off, complete with peak and visor for road adventures, long journeys and daily commutes; naked, with visor but without peak for higher speeds on the asphalt; off road, without visor and suitable for off-road use, perhaps combined with the mask.

With ECE 2206 approvalCommander 2 is aimed at a user who experiences motorcycling in different forms, both on the road and on dirt: for this reason the helmet has technical characteristics that guarantee the highest level of protection in the unfortunate event of impacts or falls.

Starting from the material of which the outer shell is made, now available in three different sizes to respond even more to the various wearability needs, available in Composite Carbon (starting from 1440 g ±50 g) or in Full Carbon 6K (starting from starting from 1370 g ±50 g). Lightweight and resistant at the same time, another novelty of Commander 2 is the provision of the ASN (AIROH Sliding Net) systems, made up of a particular 3D fabric structure that reduces the forces transmitted to the head in the event of an impact, and AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release) which allows rapid removal of the pillows by rescuers in the event of an emergency.

Last, but certainly not least, the DD Ring (double ring) retention system.

The Commander 2 focuses the maximum attention of AIROH technicians on the creation of a helmet that can respond best in every situation. A union of technicality and style, where the tests carried out during the product development phase were fundamental, especially for thermoregulation, acoustics and aerodynamics, in the wind tunnel inside the company headquarters. Here, details have in fact been improved such as the peak, redesigned to discharge turbulence in an optimal way, and the ventilation system which now includes renewed air intakes, such as the now adjustable upper vents.

Commander 2 features a manually operated Extra Wide vision visor with three possible opening clicks, and an integrated Sun Screen Visor, whose drive system has been updated. Don’t forget the locking mechanism with the A3S system (AIROH Automatic Antifog System). Finally, the Pinlock® 120XLT lens and double-length Stop Wind are included in the box, to exponentially increase driving pleasure.

Airoh renews its Commander

Commander 2 is available in three shells to meet different wearability and skull conformation needs, covering sizes from XS to XXXL.

In this new release the interiors have been revised: always hypoallergenic, removable and washable, they are made with quality fabrics, such as Coolmax, with treatments that guarantee pleasantness to the touch and breathability.

The predisposition for the inclusion of Bluetooth communication systems has been revised and updated. New color and graphic variations proposed.

Suggested retail price: starting from €439.99

DATA SHEET

ECE 2206 approval

Materiale: Composite Carbon o Full Carbon 6K

Calotte e taglie: 3 (XS – S | M -L | XL- XXL -XXXL)

Ventilation: upper vents, chinguard vent

Tecnologie: ASN (AIROH Sliding Net) e AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release)

Retention system: DD Ring

Visor: Extra-wide vision, UV and Scratch resistant, integrated Sun Visor, Lock System and A3S anti-fog system (Airoh Automatic Antifog System)

Interior: Coolmax®, Superior Performance Technical Textiles, 2DRY – Microsense – Sanitized Treatments. Removable, washable and hypoallergenic

Communication System Ready

Weight: starting from 1370 g ±50 g (in the Full Carbon 6K version), starting from 1440 g ±50 g (in the other Composite Carbon graphics)

Included in the box: Stop Wind, Pinlock 120 XLT

