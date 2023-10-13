An absolute novelty is the Twist 3’s predisposition for the inclusion of Bluetooth communication systems

October 13, 2023

AIROH presents the new Twist 3 helmet, the off road proposal from the Bergamo brand to tackle any motorbike adventure with dexterity and ease.

Twist 3, as its name suggests, is the third release of a model much appreciated by off-road motorcycling enthusiasts, confirming that it is a quality product that has been improved and integrated over the years with the best technologies and innovations studied by the Bergamo company.

Developed in its entirety in the wind tunnel inside the AIROH headquarters, the Twist 3 helmet, with ECE 2206 approval, features a double shell in HRT (High Resistant Thermoplastic) and a cutting-edge ventilation system, to guarantee maximum comfort once worn even in the most demanding and prolonged conditions of use.

The novelty of this product, undoubtedly among the most iconic AIROH models, is being Communication System Ready, that is, being predisposed to the inclusion of Bluetooth communication systems. A real revolution for the off road segment, confirming the continuous research and development work of the Italian company.

Also renewed from the point of view aesthetic, Twist 3 boasts numerous functional and technological innovations. These include the ASN (AIROH Sliding Net) system, made up of a particular 3D fabric structure that reduces the forces transmitted to the head in the event of an impact, and the AEFR (AIROH Emergency Fast Release) system which allows rapid removal of the cheek pads in the event of an impact. of emergency.

Characterized by decisive and aggressive lines, underlined by the captivating graphics and bright colours, it will satisfy those who do not want to compromise between style and performance. With DD Ring retention system, Twist 3 has a sophisticated ventilation system to improve the ventilation of the interior which, especially in the front air intake, is reminiscent of the previous release. The interiors have also been renewed, paying particular attention to breathability, to make the driving experience even more pleasant.

Finally, the peak has also been revisited in order to make the external screws even more integrated into the design of the helmet: in addition to being a fine aesthetic choice, it is an innovation from a performance point of view as it improves the aerodynamics of the helmet.

The new Twist 3 by AIROH is ECE 2206 approved and available to the public starting from 209.99 euros.

