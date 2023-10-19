After marveling at classics such as Shenmue, OutRun and Virtua Fighter, the legendary former Sega developer moves on to rail shooters with Air Twister.

When we talk about video games, there are obligatory names that must always be mentioned. One of them is that of Yu Suzuki, legendary Sega developer who gave life to Virtua Fighter, OutRun or Shenmue (among many others), historical licenses that are part of our hearts.

After giving away Shenmue III to fans (maybe we’ll have a fourth installment one day), Yu Suzuki returns with a totally different game, which we saw last year.

This is Air Twister, a rail shooter that brings together Yu Suzuki’s most iconic games in a single adventure. From Shenmue a OutRungoing by Virtua Fighter 4, Afterburner o Hang Onamong many others.

Title is on Apple Arcade (for iOS and iPad) since last year, but it will be released on PC and all current consoles very soon. Get ready, because it is a unique experience.

will be next November 10 when Air Twister hits stores. In addition, it will have physical editions on PS5 and Nintendo Switch, perfect for collectors.

Air Twister game modes

With their new trailer (which you can see above), ININ and Ys Net share an extensive list of Air Twister game modes. The main mode is known as Adventure Mapfrom which we can access many challenges and variants.

Air Twister will feature your own currencywhich we can use to buy items, characters and cosmetics, and which we will obtain based on our results in the games.

In essence, it is a rail shooter (a la Panzer Dragoon) starring iconic figures from Yu Suzuki’s games, and which gives special importance to music.

He has taken care of it Valensia, Dutch composer known for her rock songs, which pay tribute to Queen’s legacy. Thus, the players will face 12 challenging scenarioswhere more than 20 enemies y 10 chief phases that will make you sweat blood.

Once you pass the Adventure Mode (Adventure Map), you can go for it. six other game modesas well as Minigames that review Yu Suzuki’s legacy in video games.

These are the extra game modes:

Stardust: We can define it as a classic horde mode. The objective is to defeat all the enemies on the screen, which will multiply as we progress through the level. It has a time limit. Arcade Mode: The real bone of Air Twister. You only have one life (if you die, you start over), the enemies are tougher, and there are no special items. Fluffy: a tribute to the 2D platforms and action games of the time. The perspective shifts to two dimensions, and you must prevent any enemy or obstacle from touching you. You can collect as many stars as you can, and beat your own records. Boss Rush– You will face the 10 final bosses without rest, one after the other. The less time you take, the higher your score will be. Turbo mode: similar to Arcade mode, but with double the speed. Both you and the enemies will move faster, which increases the challenge even more. Tap Breaker– A minigame that involves shooting moving cubes. The problem is that they move very fast, they rotate randomly, and you will have to guess the number they have printed correctly.

In addition to these six modes and the aforementioned Adventure Map (above you can see an image of it), Air Twister has extra phases that are twice as long as normal onesso much so that they seem to have no end.

Air Twister, Yu Suzuki’s new game, will hit stores next November 10. The physical editions are exclusive to PS5 and Nintendo Switch, but the game will be released for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y Nintendo Switch.