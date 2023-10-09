THE VOICE OF WEST BANDUNG – Recently, air quality in Indonesia has become worse, especially in Jakarta. This is thought to be caused by high pollution and extreme hot weather currently hitting a number of areas in Indonesia.

With this condition, the use of AC (Air Conditioner) increases and of course this is not good for respiratory health.

Therefore, there are a number of ornamental plants that have the ability to absorb harmful toxins from the air or act as air filters.

Ornamental plants not only function as decorative elements to beautify plants, but can also clean dirty air.

An example of an ornamental plant that functions well in absorbing air pollution is mother-in-law’s tongue. Mother-in-law’s tongue has a distinctive appearance, namely the leaves grow upright and are shaped like pointed swords.

This ornamental plant with the scientific name Sanseviera is known for its ability to help eliminate toxic air pollutants.

Uniquely, this mother-in-law’s tongue ornamental plant can convert carbon dioxide (CO²) into oxygen (O²) very well at night.

Mother-in-law’s tongue has the ability to absorb up to 46 percent of dangerous pollutant gases such as carbon monoxide, benzene, formaldehyde and carbon dioxide.

With the help of its leaf cells, this plant is able to filter and convert dirt, odors and harmful gases into clean air.

With these benefits, mother-in-law’s tongue is the right choice for ornamental plant enthusiasts to absorb pollution.