Pollution, as we know, is among the factors that favor the development of cancer. A new study has confirmed this tragic evidence: women living and working in places with higher levels of fine dust in the air are more likely to get breast cancer than those who live and work in less polluted areas.

The results of the first study on the effects of both residential and occupational exposure to air pollution on the risk of breast cancer were presented at Congresso della European Society of clinical oncology (Esmo) to Madrid.

“These very small particles – oncologist Charles Swanton, of the Francis Crick Institute in London, explains to ANSA – can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream from where they are absorbed into the breast and other tissues. It will be important to test whether pollutants allow breast tissue cells with pre-existing mutations to expand and move toward tumor promotion through inflammatory processes, similar to our observations in nonsmokers with lung cancer. It is very worrying that small polluting particles e microplastics are entering the environment when we don’t yet understand their potential to promote cancer.” The position of Jean Blay, director of public policies at Esmo, is clear: “There is now strong epidemiological and biological evidence of the link between exposure to particles PM2.5 and cancer, and there are good clinical and economic reasons to reduce pollution to prevent cancers.”

Following an October 2022 European Commission proposal to reduce the limit for PM2.5 particles in air from the current 25 µg/m3 to 10 µg/m3 by 2030, Esmo has called for a further reduction of limit PM2.5 to 5 µg/m3, in line with World Health Organization air quality guidelines. Reducing PM2.5 particles in the air to the WHO-recommended level “is critical due to their association with a variety of cancers, including breast cancer,” Blay added. More recently, in September 2023, the European Parliament adopted in plenary session the report on the review of the EU air quality directives, which reflects the recommendations of the ESM.