Air France, here’s what’s behind the rescue of the Scandinavian SAS controlled by Lufthansa

On the market front airline companies something is moving, especially in Europe and could soon be the current balance has been upset. It’s not just the negotiation between Ita e Lufthansawith the Germans close to an agreement with the Meloni government to become the new owners but now it is also activated Air France and surprisingly it does so in favor of their German rivals. The announcement is sensational, saved the Sas company allied with i tedeschi. Air France-Klm – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – they enter with the 20% of the capital in society and also joins the Danish government which intervenes with a share to save the Scandinavian company which declared bankruptcy.



Another failed European airline and another save this time – continues Il Corriere – not through state intervention, but at the hands of private investors. Upon completion of the transaction, Castlelake will hold 32 percent, Air France-KLM approximately 20 percent and the Danish state will hold approximately 26 percent. The company SAS itself announced it which in mid-2022 had filed for bankruptcy after years of fighting not to succumb to costs that were now out of control and above all after the stop to flights taken during the pandemic that definitively knocked out the carrier. The total investment will be 1.175 billion dollarsof which 144.5 paid by the French-Dutch company.

